Delhi assembly election: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal files nomination from New Delhi constituency

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the contesting the upcoming assembly election from the New Delhi constituency.

The AAP chief waved to his supporters as he left the office of the Returning Officer after filing his nomination for the assembly election. Due to reported delay in filing nomination, his party had earlier said that the ruling BJP at the Centre was not allowing Kejriwal to file his nomination papers.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the BJP is trying to stop Kejriwal from filing the nomination for contesting the Delhi assembly election 2020.

Sisodia took to Twitter and said, ''No matter what the saffron party does, but it won't be able to stop Arvind Kejriwal from becoming the chief minister for the third time.''

Earlier, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that several candidates, who were without proper papers, were deliberately delaying the nomination of CM Kejriwal.

"Around 35 candidates sitting at the RO (returning officer) office with CM (Arvind Kejriwal), without proper nomination papers, without even 10 proposers. They are calling their proposers on phone to come. They are insisting unless their papers are complete and they file Nomination, they won't allow the chief minister to file nomination," Bhardwaj said.

Kejriwal, however, took to Twitter and tweeted that he was ''enjoying waiting before filing his nomination.''

"Doesn’t matter. Many of them are filing for the first time. They are bound to make mistakes. We also made mistakes the first time. We should handhold them. I am enjoying waiting wid them. They are all part of my family," the AAP chief tweeted.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and counting will take place on February 11.

BJP has fielded Sunil Yadav against Kejriwal while Congress has fielded Romesh Sabharwal.