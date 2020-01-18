हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Assembly elections 2020

Delhi assembly election: AAP's Raghav Chadha files nomination from Rajinder Nagar seat

Chadha, a member of the National Executive Committee of AAP and also a National Spokesperson, was also a part of `India Against Corruption` movement.

Delhi assembly election: AAP&#039;s Raghav Chadha files nomination from Rajinder Nagar seat

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on Saturday filed his nomination as the party candidate from the Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency here.

The 31-year-old Chartered Accountant is a new addition in AAP`s candidate list. He has replaced Vijender Garg, who won the 2015 Assembly election with 54.39 per cent votes at Rajinder Nagar constituency.

He has been associated with the Aam Aadmi Party since its inception.

His journey in the party started in 2012. When AAP took office in 2015, he was involved in the drafting of the annual budget of the Delhi government.

Chadha contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi Lok Sabha seat. Bidhuri won the seat with 6,87,041 (56.58 per cent) votes, while Chadha came second with 3,19,971 (26.35 per cent) votes.

Delhi Assembly elections 2020Delhi election 2020Raghav ChadhaAAPRajinder Nagar assembly constituency
