हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi: Basketball coach arrested for molesting student

A basketball coach has been arrested for allegedly molesting his minor student in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area, police said on Wednesday.

Delhi: Basketball coach arrested for molesting student
File photo

New Delhi: A basketball coach has been arrested for allegedly molesting his minor student in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area, police said on Wednesday.

On April 10, the 17-year-old girl, along with her parents, filed a complaint at the Hauz Khas Police Station. She alleged that she was molested by her basketball coach (57) at Siri Fort Sports Complex, a senior police officer said.

She claimed that when she reached the sports complex at 6.15 am on that day, her trainer molested her. She came home and narrated the incident to her parents, the officer said.

A case was registered under sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. The accused was arrested on the same day and sent to judicial custody, police added.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiDelhi PoliceDelhi News
Next
Story

Centre responds to CM Arvind Kejriwal's appeal, sends fresh batch of oxygen supply to top Delhi hospitals

Must Watch

PT54M47S

Taal Thok Ke: Oxygen to rumors on Corona?