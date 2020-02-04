Delhi: BJP leader moves Supreme Court to remove road blockade at Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: Chief Justice SA Bobde on Tuesday (Feb 4) asked BJP leader Nand Kishor Garg, the petitioner seeking court direction to remove road blockade at Shaheen Bagh, to approach the mentioning officer.

Shashank Deo Sudhi, lawyer for the petitioner, sought a direction from the court to the Centre, police and state government to take immediate steps to remove protesters from Shaheen Bagh who have been protesting for more than a month against the Citizenship Amendment Act by blocking the road connecting Delhi to Noida.

The petition urged the apex court to pass appropriate directions, as the protests were causing severe inconvenience to the common people as an arterial road connecting Delhi and Noida had been blocked.

The protests have also caused obstruction to entire vehicular and pedestrian movement from the road connecting two important cities i.e. Delhi and Noida.