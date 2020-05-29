Delhi BJP MP Gambhir’s father's SUV stolen from outside Rajinder Nagar residence, case registered

New Delhi: Delhi BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir`s father`s SUV was stolen from outside their residence in the Rajinder Nagar area of the national capital.

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday when the white-colored Toyota Fortuner owned by Deepak Gambhir was stolen, the police said.

The police is examining the CCTV footage to crack the case. An FIR has also been registered and an investigation is underway.

Sharing more details, DCP Central, Sanjay Bhatia said, "Yesterday at about 3.30 PM the said car was parked in front of the house and in the morning the same was found stolen. Accordingly, a regular FIR is being registered. We also have the CCTV footage and the same is being scrutinized."