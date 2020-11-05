हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Weather

Delhi chokes as AQI level at 333 remains in 'very poor' category, likely to worsen further

With a rise in the number of pollutants in Delhi, its air quality remains in 'very poor' category as Air Quality Index levels were at 333 as recorded by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Thursday morning. 

File photo

New Delhi: With a rise in the number of pollutants in Delhi, its air quality remains in 'very poor' category as Air Quality Index levels were at 333 as recorded by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Thursday morning. 

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data, PM10 pollutants in Delhi were recorded at 319 on Thursday morning, which comes under 'poor' category and PM2.5 pollutants were recorded at 163 which is under 'very poor' category.

The air quality in RK Puram was at 451 in severe category, at Lodhi Road the AQI was at 394 in very poor category, around IGI Airport at 440 in severe category and in Dwarka at 456 in severe category. 

On Wednesday, IMD’s head of environment monitoring research centre VK Soni on November 4 said that the AQI levels are likely to remain in the early end of ‘very poor’ category till November 5, after which there could be a marginal deterioration again.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had recorded Delhi's air quality as 'very poor' with AQI levels at 302.

Meanwhile, IMD said that the national capital is likely to witness temperatures at around 10 degrees Celsius through the week with thick covering of smog.

