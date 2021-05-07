हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces COVID-19 vaccine for journalists, says 'will bear full cost'

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi on Friday announced that a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive will be held for all the media houses in wake of the rising coronavirus cases and has offered to vaccinate all journalists for free.

File photo
Play

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi on Friday announced that a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive will be held for all the media houses in wake of the rising coronavirus cases and has offered to vaccinate all journalists for free.

The decision has came hours after a high-level meeting of cabinet ministers chaired by Kejriwal to discuss the COVID crisis in Delhi.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had announced to provide free COVID-19 vaccines to journalists and their families. Following the footsteps of several other states like Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Odisha and others had declared journalists as frontline warriors and decided to give them priority in their respective vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, the national capital on Friday reported 19,832 new COVID 19 cases, around 19,085 recoveries and 341 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per data released by Health Department. With these numbers, the total cases now stand at 12,92,867 with 11,83,093 total recoveries.

