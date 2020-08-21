Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hands over Rs 1 crore cheque to kin of sanitation worker who died of COVID-19

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (August 20, 2020) handed a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family of Raju, a sanitation worker who died due to COVID-19 while being on duty.

"He (Raju) died while serving the people. We are proud of all such COVID warriors, the Chief Minister said while talking to the reporters.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Kejriwal said he hopes that the money will help Raju's family.

"We are proud of our Corona Warriors who have served the people with their lives. One of those warriors was also our cleaning employee Raju ji. Met the family at his house today and gave an amount of Rs 1 crore. Hope this helps his family," he wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

हमें अपने कोरोना वॉरियर्स पर गर्व है जिन्होंने अपनी जान की बाज़ी लगाकर लोगों की सेवा की है। उन्हीं में से एक योद्धा हमारे सफ़ाई कर्मचारी राजू जी भी थे। आज उनके घर जाकर परिवार से मिला और ₹1 करोड़ की सहायता राशि दी। आशा है कि इससे उनके परिवार को मदद मिलेगी। pic.twitter.com/Dj8QRZWzua — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 21, 2020

Notably, Kejriwal gave an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore on Wednesday to the family of firefighter Amit Balyan, who died in a fire incident in Peeragarhi earlier this year.

As per the data from the Union Health Ministry, there are 11,271 active cases in the national capital.

Nearly 29.1% people in Delhi have developed antibodies against the virus, the second round of the serological survey, which was conducted in the first week of August, has shown.

During the survey, a total of 15,000 samples were collected for testing, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain informed.

"The second serological survey in Delhi was conducted between August 1 and 7. A total of 15,000 samples were collected as part of the survey," Jain said.

Compared to the first sero survey that was conducted in July, this time, an additional 5.62 per cent of Delhi's population has developed antibodies against the disease that has so far infected over 28 lakh people in the country.