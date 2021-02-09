हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter duped of Rs 34,000 while trying to sell sofa online, case registered

The fraudster approached Harshita on the buying-selling portal and showed keen interest in purchasing a second-hand sofa set she had put on sale. A deal was struck between the two after the fraudster posing as a buyer agreed to buy the sofa set. 

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita Kejriwal has fallen prey to a QR code scam, allegedly losing Rs 34,000 to a fraudster while trying to sell a second-hand sofa set on a web portal.

According to news agency ANI, the fraudster approached Harshita on the buying-selling portal and showed keen interest in purchasing a second-hand sofa set she had put on sale. A deal was struck between the two after the fraudster posing as a buyer agreed to buy the sofa set. 

In order to verify her bank account details, the man sent some amount to Harshita’s account. When she received the amount, he sent a QR code and asked her to scan it to receive the remaining money.

The unsuspecting victim scanned the code, and a sum of Rs 20,000 got debited from her account.

When she questioned the man about it, he said it happened by mistake as it was a wrong QR code. He then sent another code and asked her to follow the same procedure for receiving the money. However, when she scanned the code, she lost another Rs 14,000.

Later, she approached the Civil Lines police station and lodged a complaint. The police are investigating the matter.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
