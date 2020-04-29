हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal shares ‘good’ news, says only 3 out of 529 media persons test COVID-19 positive

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday shared a ‘good’ news that only 3 out of 529 media professionals, who had undergone COVID-19 test, have tested positive for the virus. 

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday shared a ‘good’ news that only 3 out of 529 media professionals, who had undergone COVID-19 test, have tested positive for the virus. 

The AAP chief also wished a speedy recovery to the ones suffering from Covid-19. He said that the work of the media is very important, especially “during a pandemic”.

“Am so happy to share only 3 out of 529 media persons tested have been detected positive. My best wishes to all of you. Your work is very important esp during a pandemic. Those who have been detected positive, I am praying for your speedy recovery,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Last week, the Delhi administration started screening media professionals for coronavirus after reports of media persons contracting coronavirus surfaced from across the country. 

“Dear friends from the media, testing of media persons has started at a covid test centre. I wish u all very good health,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted out last week. 

Last week, the Kejriwal-led Delhi government announced that the administration will set up a special Covid-19 center to test media professionals who have been reporting from the field during the lockdown. The Karnataka government also issued a similar order.  

The government also issued an advisory for media professionals working in the print and electronic sector of the industry. According to the release by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, media personnel has been advised to take health and related precautions while performing their duties during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Management of media houses is requested to take necessary care of their field staff as well as their office staff,” the advisory read. 

Scores of media personnel in certain parts of the country have been reported to have contracted Covid-19.

