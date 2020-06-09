Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus COVID-19

New Delhi: A day after Delhi Chief Minister was reported with COVID-19-like symptoms, his test reports on Tuesday came out as negative, implying that he was not infected with the deadly virus.

The news about Delhi Chief Minister was shared by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and spokesperson Raghav Chadha through his official Twitter handle.

"CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for Covid-19. Thank god!" the tweet read.

Kejriwal underwent the COVID-19 test after he developed a sore throat and mild fever on Sunday.

At present, the Aam Aadmi Party convenor`s fever has come down and his throat pain is also decreasing.

The 51-year-old Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday complained of fever and cancelled all of his meetings thereafter.

Delhi Deputy CM and Arvind Kejriwal’s closest aide Manish Sisodia had informed on Monday that the CM was unwell. “He is suffering from fever, cough and sore throat. He has isolated himself at home and is not taking part in any meeting,” Sisodia said.

The Delhi Chief Minister was last seen in a video conference on Sunday where he announced that the Delhi government hospitals would be reserved only for the residents of the national capital.

According to the Health Ministry, Delhi so far has recorded as many as 29,943 cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 17712 are currently active in the capital and 11357 have been discharged/cured.A total of 874 have died in Delhi due to the lethal infection.