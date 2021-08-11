Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to launch transport department's 'faceless services' today

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch the transport department's 'faceless' services on Wednesday (August 11, 2021) which will allow citizens to apply for various transport-related services from the comfort of their homes.

Earlier, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot had said, "All services except permanent driving license and vehicle fitness are now faceless, meaning applicants don't have to visit transport authority offices."

The 'faceless' services include renewal of driving license, learning licences, transfer of ownership, duplicate registration certificate, international driving permit, change of address, fresh permit from goods and passenger vehicles, among others.

As per standard operating procedure (SOP), the applicants can avail the services online with or without Aadhaar number. The process is 'faceless' because people will be able to apply and get various documents like registration certificates or registering for a learner's driving license test without showing up at a motor licensing office (MLO).

The applicants using Aadhaar number will get OTP at their Aadhaar-linked mobile number. There will be no requirement to upload any document, the SOP reads.

The driving licence, registration certificate and permit will be dispatched by speed post, and available for digital download through an SMS-based link on registered mobile number of the applicant.

The applicant can also download the documents from Digi-locker or mParivahan websites, according to the SOP.

The state Transport department has made arrangements for redressal of grievances through helpline number 1076, and online complaint log at the department's official website.

(With PTI inputs)

