हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Delhi considers lifting lockdown partially from June 1 as COVID-19 cases dip

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital is considering lifting of some lockdown restrictions which were imposed last month as the number of COVID-19 cases registered an upward trend.

Delhi considers lifting lockdown partially from June 1 as COVID-19 cases dip
File photo

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital is considering lifting of some lockdown restrictions which were imposed last month as the number of COVID-19 cases registered an upward trend.

State government is considering partial unlocking from June 1 which means some businesses or shops may be allowed to re-open in Delhi from June 1, as per sources. Shops associated with construction work such as hardware shops, maintenance and repair shops may be allowed to resume.

While, malls, spas, gyms have not been allowed to reopen as yet.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "If COVID-19 cases continue to decrease, we will begin to unlock Delhi in a phased manner from May 31.”  

The decision has been taken due to a steady decline in COVID-19 cases in the national capital and a drop in positivity rate. The government is now seriously considering partial unlock. The number of daily active COVID-19 cases in Delhi for the past three days has been around 1500-1600.

Delhi reported 1,491 new COVID-19 positive cases, 3,952 recoveries and 130 deaths in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate was down to 1.93%, lowest in nearly two months.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccinelockdown 2021lockdown 2.0
Next
Story

Sputnik V-makers have agreed to supply COVID-19 vaccine to Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Must Watch

PT6M21S

Bollywood Breaking: Priyanka Chopra trolled on social media over her dress at BBMA awards