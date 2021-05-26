Delhi considers lifting lockdown partially from June 1 as COVID-19 cases dip

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the national capital is considering lifting of some lockdown restrictions which were imposed last month as the number of COVID-19 cases registered an upward trend.

State government is considering partial unlocking from June 1 which means some businesses or shops may be allowed to re-open in Delhi from June 1, as per sources. Shops associated with construction work such as hardware shops, maintenance and repair shops may be allowed to resume.

While, malls, spas, gyms have not been allowed to reopen as yet.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "If COVID-19 cases continue to decrease, we will begin to unlock Delhi in a phased manner from May 31.”

The decision has been taken due to a steady decline in COVID-19 cases in the national capital and a drop in positivity rate. The government is now seriously considering partial unlock. The number of daily active COVID-19 cases in Delhi for the past three days has been around 1500-1600.

Delhi reported 1,491 new COVID-19 positive cases, 3,952 recoveries and 130 deaths in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate was down to 1.93%, lowest in nearly two months.