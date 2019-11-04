close

Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia leaves for work on bicycle, says 'odd-even will bring relief from pollution'

On Monday, as he cycled to work since he owns an odd-numbered car plate which he cannot ply on the roads as per traffic rationing system, Sisodia stated that his measure is a step towards curbing the menace of pollution.

ANI Photo

New Delhi: Hours after the implementation of the Odd-Even traffic rationing scheme in Delhi on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made a scathing attack against the BJP leader, stating that pollution issue is not on the Narendra Modi-led party's priority list but making a joke is. 

"North India has been engulfed in smoke caused by stubble burning. Right now we can't do anything about that, but if we follow the scheme for the next 10 days, it will give some relief. It is for everybody's benefit," he told news agency ANI. 

He also said that it is important for everyone to come together and talk to deal with the issue of stubble burning.

Under the road rationing odd-even scheme, the vehicles with odd last digits in the registration number will be allowed on roads on odd dates and those with even last digit will be allowed to ply on even dates. The rule will be applicable in Delhi from 8 am to 8 pm, except on Sundays. The scheme will begin on November 4 and conclude on November 15.
 

