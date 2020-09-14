हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tests COVID-19 positive, isolates himself

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Sisodia asserted that he had a mild fever after which he got himself tested.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tests COVID-19 positive, isolates himself

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Sisodia asserted that he had a mild fever after which he got himself tested.

He added that after the result came positive he isolated himself. Sisodia added that currently he doesn't have a fever or any other difficulties and is completely fine. 

"After having a mild fever, the corona test was conducted today, whose report has come positive. I have kept myself in isolation. Right now there is no fever or any other problem, I am completely fine. Soon after getting all your blessings, I will return to work," he tweeted.

Earlier Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had informed that Sisodia "will not be attending today`s special one-day session of Delhi Legislative Assembly as he is having fever since last night". "Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will not attend today`s session as he has fever since last night," Goel had said in Delhi Assembly.

A special one-day session of Delhi Legislative Assembly was held on Monday. This is the second time that a special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly was held during coronavirus pandemic. A one-day budget session of Delhi assembly was held on March 23.

Manish SisodiaCOVID-19
