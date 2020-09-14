Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tests COVID-19 positive, isolates himself

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Sisodia asserted that he had a mild fever after which he got himself tested.

He added that after the result came positive he isolated himself. Sisodia added that currently he doesn't have a fever or any other difficulties and is completely fine.

"After having a mild fever, the corona test was conducted today, whose report has come positive. I have kept myself in isolation. Right now there is no fever or any other problem, I am completely fine. Soon after getting all your blessings, I will return to work," he tweeted.

हल्का बुख़ार होने के बाद आज कोरोना टेस्ट क़राया था जिसकी रिपोर्ट पोज़िटिव आई है. मैंने स्वयं को एकांतवास में रख लिया है.

फ़िलहाल बुख़ार या अन्य कोई परेशानी नहीं है मैं पूरी तरह ठीक हूँ. आप सब की दुआओं से जल्द ही पूर्ण स्वस्थ होकर काम पर लौटूँगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 14, 2020

Earlier Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had informed that Sisodia "will not be attending today`s special one-day session of Delhi Legislative Assembly as he is having fever since last night". "Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will not attend today`s session as he has fever since last night," Goel had said in Delhi Assembly.

A special one-day session of Delhi Legislative Assembly was held on Monday. This is the second time that a special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly was held during coronavirus pandemic. A one-day budget session of Delhi assembly was held on March 23.