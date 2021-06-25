Delhi government hopeful of vaccinating the entire youth population if regular vaccine supply is ensured: Atishi

New Delhi: AAP AAP senior leader and MLA Atishi shared that, 25% youth population in Delhi has at least received the first dose of the vaccine. Yesterday Delhi has received more than, 68,000 Covaxin doses and 80,000 Covishield doses. The state has 10, 24,000 vaccine doses available. There are 20 days of Covaxin and 9 days of Covishield stock available. On 23rd June, 1, 09,358 total doses administered out of which nearly 90,000 doses administered to the youth.

The total vaccine doses administered is 67, 98,236 and more than 16 lakh people have received both doses. The Delhi government is hopeful of vaccinating the entire youth population if a regular supply of vaccine is ensured. Now, the walk-in facility is available for all the age groups at all the Government school vaccination centres, which are listed on the CoWin app.

The MLA said, “Due to the clubbing of the vaccine stocks for both the age groups, there has been an increase in the vaccine stock available for the youth and hence the vaccination speed is increasing in Delhi.”

Atishi also added that “As of yesterday Delhi received, more than 68,000 Covaxin doses and 80,000 Covishield doses which totals to 10, 24,000 vaccine doses available in the state. Currently, Delhi has 20 days of Covaxin and 9 days of Covishield stock available, and the Covaxin is only being administered to the recipients of the second dose.”

On the 23rd of June, nearly 90,000 doses were administered to the youth in Delhi out of the total administered doses which were 1, 09,358. She also added that “Out of the total doses administered yesterday 98,287 were the first dose, while 11,071 were the second dose. This takes the toll of the total vaccine doses administered in Delhi to 67, 98,236, and more than 16 lakh people receiving both the doses of the vaccine.”

“With the increase in the vaccination drive for the youth, due to the availability of vaccine stocks we have been able to vaccinate 25% youth population in Delhi, which means that this population has at least received the first jab of the vaccine,” Atishi added.

She also shared that, “It is an important news as the youth are the ones who need to step out of the house most often for earning livelihoods. Also unlike the reports in the first wave of Covid 19, which was said to be affecting the older and comorbid population more, the second wave of Covid 19 was seen impacting the youth population severely as well.”

The Delhi government is hopeful that if they get the vaccine supply regularly then, they would be able to vaccinate the entire Delhi youth population soon.

The MLA also appealed to the Delhiites that, “All those who haven’t been vaccinated as of now should also come forward and get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible. All the vaccine centres are now eligible to administer the vaccine to people of all age groups. One can either book their slot on the CoWin application or use the walk-in facility available at any of the Government school centres as listed on the CoWin app.”

