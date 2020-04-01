Delhi govt to give Rs 1 crore to kin of coronavirus fighters if they die; three more doctors test positive

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (April 1, 2020) announced Rs one crore for the families of healthcare personnel in the event of their death while treating coronavirus positive patients in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief made this remark while interacting with doctors after reviewing the situation in the national capital. “Delhi government will give Rs one crore to the families of coronavirus fighters belonging to the national capital if they die in the line of duty,’’ CM Kejriwal said while address a press briefing along with Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

‘’Your contribution is no less than a soldier's...If any healthcare personal, including government or private doctor, nurse and sanitation workers, die while serving coronavirus patients, the government will give Rs one crore to their families," he added.

The CM, however, said that ''every precaution is being taken to protect the medical staff dealing with COVID-19 patients but despite that if anything untoward happens to them, the govt will take care of their families.''

Every precaution will be taken to protect our medical staff dealing with #COVID19 patients but despite that if anything untoward happens to them, we will take care of their families https://t.co/aRvOWJzS5J — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 1, 2020

Kejriwal's interaction with doctors came after three doctors tested positive for COVID-19. So far, 120 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the national capital.

Three resident doctors - one working at the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, her husband at Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute, North Campus, while the third associated with Delhi Cancer Institute, had tested positive for coronavirus infection, reports said on Wednesday.

One of them, who is part of the team treating COVID-19 patients at the hospital, is believed to have contracted the disease while discharging his duty, they said.

According to sources, the female resident doctor, a third-year post-graduate student of the biochemistry department of Safdarjung Hospital, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, had recently travelled abroad.

Both of them showed symptoms of COVID-19 and their test results came out positive two days ago. They are now undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the Safdarjung hospital.

"All the doctors and staff who had come in contact with them have been tested. So far, none of the contacts has tested positive for coronavirus infection," the officials said, adding all of them have been asked to monitor their health.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 1,637 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country so far, out of which 38 people have died.