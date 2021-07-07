Delhi govt to provide Rs 50,000 ex-gratia and Rs 2,500 monthly as financial aid to families of COVID-19 deceased: CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched the ‘Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojna’, a social security scheme for COVID-19 affected families to provide financial assistance to the families of the earning members who lost their lives since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Delhi. Under this scheme, an ex-gratia payment of Rs 50,000 for each death to the family of the deceased and Rs 2,500 monthly to those families who have lost breadwinners.

The Chief Minister said, “we are all aware of how since the last 1.5 years not just India but the entire humanity is enduring this pandemic, our country has seen 2 waves, the first wave last year and the second in April; The entire country may have seen 2 waves, but as for Delhi, this was the 4th wave. Last year in June we saw the first wave, in September, the second wave, in November, the third wave and now the fourth wave. This fourth wave was very severe, it was very widespread, almost every family was affected by it, second, it was very lethal; we lost a lot of lives because of this fourth wave, a lot of children became orphans, a lot of families lost their breadwinners. There’s no one to look after them now.”



“As a responsible and sensitive government, it is our duty to stand with these grieving families and provide them all assistance we can. After a lot of discussions with our officers and the people of Delhi, upon this issue, we are launching the ‘Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojna’,” the CM added while launching the scheme.

Under this scheme, in the case of the death of any patient who was COVID-19 positive, either in an institutional setting or at home, an amount of Rs 50,000 would be given as ex-gratia to the family of the deceased.

“No questions would be asked. If the person died because of Corona, the family will receive Rs 50,000,” CM Kejriwal said, adding “Additionally, Rs 2,500 would be given monthly to those families who have lost their breadwinners because of COVID-19. To all those children who were orphaned because of COVID-19, Rs 2500 would be given monthly till they become 25 years old.”

Explaining the application process, CM Kejriwal said, “we have tried to cover all kinds of sections of the society and parameters. Today we are launching the portal where these applications will have to be made. There are two options, first: these families can register on the portal themselves, or second: a Delhi government representative will visit the homes of those families who have lost a member because of COVID-19. As a responsible and sensitive government, we will not wait for people to apply, we will approach them on our own as well.”

“The representatives are not going to these homes to scrutinise the documents of these grieving families. Our duty is to assist them and make it possible for them to receive this help. If any documents are missing it is the responsibility of the representatives and the government to make available any such documents without pressuring the grieving families. If anyone has lost a family member to COVID-19, compensation has to be paid to their grieving family,” the CM said

Talking to the representatives who will be collecting applications, Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal asked them to be empathetic and understanding of the grief of these families. “Please don’t put the families under stress because of any missing papers. They are already going through a lot; it is our duty to help them in such tough times. We have to make sure that these families receive their dues swiftly as they are relying on it and there is no one to look after them right now. Reassure the families, be empathetic, tell them we have been personally sent by the CM,” he said.

“I am very happy that we have made this scheme a reality in such a short time, a lot of families are suffering because of the pandemic. We have to make our best efforts to help them in this situation. The 2 crore people of Delhi are our family, in case anyone is having any difficulties, it is our duty to help them,” Kejriwal further said.

Chief Minister Kejriwal launched the scheme in presence of Shri Rajendra Pal Gautam, Minister of Social Welfare & the Secretary and the Special Secretary cum Director of the Department of Social Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi.

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on the launch of 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana', said, “As you all are aware, in the last one and half years Covid Pandemic has affected us all. The outbreak has gripped the entire country. Millions of people lost their lives not only in India, but all over the world. Many people lost their families and loved ones. We lost many of our family members and loved ones, despite all the efforts by the Government. We certainly cannot reduce the pain caused, but the Delhi government firmly stands with its people in such difficult times. We are with the families who have lost their parents, one of their parents, or their children.”

Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam further said that “The Delhi government has decided to support and stand with its people in grief. Towards this, today under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government is launching 'Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana'. Under the Scheme, every child who has lost both their parents and even if any one of the parents died from Covid-19 will be given Rs 2500/ month till 25 years. Further, the Delhi government will provide Rs 50,000 to families who have lost someone. Additionally, the government will also give Rs 2,500/ month to families that have lost breadwinners.”

How to apply:

- If the applicant is not registered on e-District Portal of Government of NCT Delhi, the applicant shall register as a “New User” on the portal in the Citizen's Corner using Aadhaar and mobile number. URL of the portal is www.edistrict.delhigovt.nic.in

- Thereafter, the applicant shall log in from “Registered Users Login” using the registration ID and password sent to the registered mobile number.

- Applicant shall read the Eligibility Criteria and Guidelines thoroughly under “Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojna” given in the section “How to apply- Eligibility Criteria and Guidelines”

- Eligible person shall select the component of the scheme for which he/she wants to apply for by clicking on the link provided:

-Component (A) “Monthly financial assistance to the family of the deceased” and/or Component (B) “One time Ex-gratia payment of Rs. 50,000/- to the family of deceased”.

- Applicant shall follow the instructions mentioned therein and fill up the Application form.

- Applicant shall complete the application form in all respects and the information provided shall be accurate

- Applicant shall upload a copy of the supporting documents as mentioned in the application form.

- Applicant shall submit the application by clicking on the submit button.

- In case an applicant is eligible and wants to apply for another component of the scheme, then the applicant shall click on the link of another component accordingly and repeat the above steps.

- Once the application is submitted successfully, a government representative from the office of the SDM shall visit the home of the applicant within a weeks time from the date of submission of application, for verification of the information given by the applicant and further assist in collecting the additional information & documents required (if any) for processing the application.

Meanwhile, assistance for filling up applications and uploading of documents shall be given by SDM office and a team of surveyors (as nominated by the SDMs), who shall visit the homes of the applicants.

