Delhi govt will oppose L-G Anil Baijal's order to scrap home isolation for coronavirus COVID-19 cases: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday asserted that the Arvind Kejriwal government will oppose Lt Governor Anil Baijal's order to scrap home isolation for people infected with coronavirus COVID-19, in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting. L-G Baijal on June 19 had made five-day institutional-quarantine mandatory for every COVID-19 patient under home-quarantine in the national capital.

Ahead of the meeting, Sisodia tweeted, "Aaj 12 baje Delhi State Disaster Management Authority ki meeting hai. Ismein ham L-G saahab ke home isolation khatam karne ke aadesh ka virodh karenge aur ise badalne ko kahenge. Home isolation khatam karne ka yeh aadesh ICMR ki guidelines ke khilaaf hai aur unke is aadesh se Delhi mein afaraa tafaree mach jaegee. (Today in the meeting with Delhi State Disaster Management Authority at 12 pm we will oppose L-G's order to end home isolation and ask to change it. This order to end home isolation is against the guidelines of ICMR and this order will create panic in Delhi.)"

AAP MLA Atishi also tweeted, "Since morning I have been getting panic calls from people I know - who are currently in Home Isolation- to ask whether they will now be shifted into railway isolation coaches in this heat?!"

In his order, Delhi L-G said that after the five-day institutional-quarantine, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients will be sent for home-isolation.

“Five days institutional quarantine of each case under home-quarantine is to be made mandatory and, thereafter, (they) will be sent for home-isolation, except in cases where symptoms require further hospitalization,” L-G Anil Baijal said in his order.

According to the government, there are around 8,500 COVID-19 patients in home isolation in Delhi, who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.