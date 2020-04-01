Delhi govt will track mobile phones of people under quarantine to check movement: CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that it will track the mobile phones of people under quarantine, due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, to check their movement. Addressing a press conference, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal added that a total of 14,345 phone numbers have been given to the Delhi Police.

The Delhi CM clarified that 766 people with COVID-19 symptoms have been admitted in hospitals across the national capital, adding that of these 112 are positive and the rest are suspected cases. While one of them is on a ventilator, two are on oxygen support and the rest of the people are out of danger for now.

A total of 536 people evacuated from Markaz building in Delhi's Nizamuddin have been hospitalised and 1,810 people have been quarantined. CM Kejriwal added that 29 out of a total 120 COVID-19 patients in Delhi contracted it from people already infected with the virus.

The Chief Minister said that doctors have informed him about the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) and he has requested the Centre and all medical suppliers to provide the same. "I spoke to the doctors today and received many suggestions from them. Security is the main issue which they told me about. There are some patients who are very aggressive. Yesterday, a patent attempted suicide at a city hospital. The doctors had to run to save the person as no one else is ready to touch a coronavirus patient," the Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal said that he has directed the Delhi Home Department to deploy more security personnel at the hospitals across the city. He said there is a lack of PPE and testing kits, adding: "I will urge the Centre to provide the same." He added that those flouting the directions will be dealt with strictly.

Earlier, CM Kejriwal had announced Rs one crore for the families of healthcare personnel in the event of their death while treating coronavirus positive patients in the national capital. The Aam Aadmi Party chief made this remark while interacting with doctors after reviewing the situation in the national capital. “Delhi government will give Rs one crore to the families of coronavirus fighters belonging to the national capital if they die in the line of duty,’’ CM Kejriwal said while addressing a press briefing along with Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

"Your contribution is no less than a soldier's...If any healthcare personal, including government or private doctor, nurse and sanitation workers, die while serving coronavirus patients, the government will give Rs one crore to their families," he added. The CM, however, said that ''every precaution is being taken to protect the medical staff dealing with COVID-19 patients but despite that, if anything untoward happens to them, the govt will take care of their families.''