हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi govt's Armed Forces Preparatory School to be named after Bhagat Singh: Arvind Kejriwal

On the eve of the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Delhi Chief Minister said, "It was on March 23 (in 1931) that Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged to death."

Delhi govt&#039;s Armed Forces Preparatory School to be named after Bhagat Singh: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government's upcoming school to prepare students for the armed forces will be named after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The school will come up at a 14-acre campus in Jharoda Kalan with state-of-the-art facilities.

On the eve of the death anniversary of Bhagat Singh, the chief minister said, "It was on March 23 (in 1931) that Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged to death.

"On December 20, 2021, we had announced that Delhi will have a school where students will be prepared for the armed forces. The school will be named Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School," he said in an online briefing.

It will be a residential school and students will not be charged any fees, the chief minister said. "The school will admit students to classes 9 and 11. There will be 200 seats -- 100 in each class. We have already received 18,000 applications for 200 seats," he said.

An aptitude test will be conducted on March 27 for admission to Class 9. The test for enrolment for class 11 will be held the next day. In the second phase, interviews will be conducted, he said. The students will be taught by retired officers of the army, navy officers and the air force, he added. 

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiArmed Forces Preparatory SchoolBhagat singhArvind Kejriwal
Next
Story

Trial run of Ashram underpass in Delhi from today, finishing touches remain

Must Watch

PT2M49S

126-year-old Baba Sivananda honored with Padma Shri award