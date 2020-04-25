हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Delhi HC agrees to hear plea on rising domestic violence, child abuse amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear a petition that has sought immediate and effective measures to be implemented against domestic violence and child abuse amidst COVID-19 lockdown.

Delhi HC agrees to hear plea on rising domestic violence, child abuse amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear a petition that has sought immediate and effective measures to be implemented against domestic violence and child abuse amidst COVID-19 lockdown.

The petition brings the attention of the court to the incidents of domestic violence and child abuse not only in India but countries such as Australia, the UK, the USA etc.

Talking about the recent reports that suggest that countries are witnessing a surge in domestic violence cases since the COVID-19 outbreak and as a result of lockdowns, petitions also mentions that helpline numbers across India have received about 92,000 related calls in initial 11 days of lockdown.

A petition has been moved before the Delhi High Court by All India Council of Human Rights, Liberties & Social Justice (AICHLS) - an NGO represented by advocates Ms. Mithu Jain, Mr. Arjun Syal, and Ms. Vidisha Kumar. 

This petition seeks urgent intervention of the Hon’ble Court to protect women and children across the country who are suffering from domestic abuse and continue to suffer silently. Violence against women and children tends to increase during every type of emergency, including epidemics.

It is the petitioner's plea that due to the lockdown, regular channels of family, friends, colleagues, pandemic and the subsequent lockdown to contain it, the health impacts of this violence particularly, intimate partner/domestic violence, on women/children are significant. 

Taking note of the severity of domestic violence across the globe since COVID-19 lockdowns, The United Nations Secretary-General - António Guterres has called upon nations to consider the safety of women in view of the worldwide surge in domestic violence in this pandemic on a war footing and as a priority in his recent Tweet.  

He stated, “I urge all governments to put women’s safety first as they respond to the pandemic.” 

The World Health Organisation (WHO), taking into account the increase in the domestic violence cases in European countries and in the USA, has issued guidelines to several health sectors/systems all over the world, interalia, indicating steps which can be taken for helping violence against women who are stuck in their homes due to the Lockdowns all over the country/cities at this time of the pandemic COVID-19.

This petition urges the Hon’ble Court to take cognizance of and devise methods to help and protect these trapped victims, who are locked down with their abusers. The request to list the Petition for an urgent hearing has been allowed by the Delhi High Court.

Coronavirus, COVID-19 lockdown, Delhi High Court, domestic violence
