Delhi HC allows spa centres to resume, urges to follow COVID-19 protocol

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday (January 14, 2021) granted relief to spa center owners in the capital by allowing them to reopen their services.

The spa centers have been permitted to resume on the condition that strict COVID-19 protocol will be followed.

Two applications were filed in the Delhi High Court by spa centre owners of the spa looking for the court's ruling to resume services.

The plea stated that the spa center was closed during the nationwide coronavirus induced lockdown and while the central government in its guidelines allowed the spa center to operate, the Delhi government had not given the requisite permission.

The plea contended that the Delhi government had allowed saloons, restaurants and every other business to resume but spa centres were stilll not allowed to operate.

Meanwhile, the schools in the Delhi-NCR will reopen for classes 10 and 12 from January 18, the Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday (January 13, 2021).

"In view of CBSE board examinations and practicals in Delhi, permission is being given to open schools for practical, project, counselling etc for 10th and 12th classes from January 18," Sisodia said.

Students can come to school only if their parents allow.