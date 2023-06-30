trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2628949
Delhi Metro Users Allowed To Carry Two Sealed Alcohol Bottles On All Routes

Drinking alcohol inside Delhi Metro premises is strictly prohibited.

Last Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 02:35 PM IST|Source: ANI

New Delhi: Metro users in all Delhi routes will now be able to carry sealed bottles of alcohol at par with the provisions already available on its Airport Express Line. As per a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) release, two sealed bottles of alcohol per person are now allowed to be carried on the Delhi Metro. 

This decision comes after a committee comprising officials from Central Industrial Security Force (the force responsible for guarding metro facilities) and DMRC reviewed the earlier order. As per an earlier order, carrying alcohol was banned in the metro except on the Airport Express Line.

 

However, drinking alcohol inside metro premises is strictly prohibited. "Metro passengers are requested to maintain proper decorum while travelling. In case, any passenger is found behaving in an indecent manner under the influence of alcohol, suitable action shall be taken under the relevant provisions of law," the DMRC release said. 

