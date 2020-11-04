Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI recorded at 302

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality remained under 'very poor category' with a recorded AQI of 302 on Wednesday, as per the data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that high wind speed has helped keep the situation in the city and nearby regions from deteriorating, though the city continues to choke.

The AQI was recorded at 270 in Gurgaon under the 'poor' category. While Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad were under 'very poor' category with AQI levels at 321, 340and 318, respectively.

On Tuesday, the farm fires in Punjab and Haryana continued to rage with more than 3,000 cases reported. A change in the wind direction helped keep the share of stubble fumes on the city’s pollution under check.

IMD’s head of environment monitoring research centre VK Soni said that the AQI levels are likely to remain in the early end of ‘very poor’ category till November 5, after which there could be a marginal deterioration again.

The national capital is likely to witness temperatures at around 10 degrees Celsius through the week with thick covering of smog, IMD said.

Meanwhile, local poeple in Delhi's Mayur Vihar suggested that it's not just stubble burning that's the cause of increasing pollution level in the national capital because also huge dump of garbage in the area outside Mayuri R and on the footover bridge. The garbage has not been cleaned in a long while.