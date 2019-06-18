Delhi NCR wakes up to a rainy morning, maximum temperature goes down

NEW DELHI: Delhi NCR along with several parts of north India woke up to light and heavy showers on Tuesday morning bringing a respite from the blistering heat. Light showers were also experienced in the region on Monday night. The India Meteorological Department has predicted more rainfall in the coming days.

Isolated rains over Delhi and adjoining areas of Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad have been witnessed in the last 48 hours. The weather department has predicted more rain and thundershower over more parts of Delhi.

Several city dwellers took to Twitter to share their happiness of the rain showers:

Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/4eynVyCCTb — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

Oh! Yeah. Its raining in New Delhi, this is what I call the best time. "#RAIN & #ME" — Himanish Prabhakar_ (@the__himanish) June 17, 2019

When you are the only one awake to see this in delhi after a long time_!#Baarish #Rain pic.twitter.com/vGD43Ejx7Q — Shriya Gupta (@Shriya0597) June 17, 2019

The best thing about Delhi rain is that we'll be able to breathe for the next two days. — Gautam Verma (@gautmaxx) June 17, 2019

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, East Rajasthan, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Tuesday. Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty winds at 40-50 kmph at isolated places are very likely over Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

Gusty winds at 30-40 kmph are also likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Live TV

Severe heat wave, however, is likely to prevail in Vidarbha and Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and in isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Marathawada.