Delhi nursery admission 2022-23: Registration begins today, check important dates and other details

NEW DELHI: The registration process for admissions into nursery classes for the 2022-23 academic session will begin in the private, unaided and recognised schools in the national capital from Wednesday (December 15, 2021). While most of the schools are selling admission forms online, the same can also be purchased directly from the school premises for the convenience of parents.

According to a notification issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) last month, the process of nursery admissions will begin from today (December 15, 2021) in nearly 1,800 private schools across the national capital. The application window is scheduled to close on January 7.

The admission to entry-level classes for the previous academic session began in February this year after a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this year, the schedule is in line with previous years.

DoE notification for admission

The DoE had last month notified the admission schedule. As per the notified schedule, the first list of selected children will be put up on February 4, followed by a second list on February 21 and a subsequent list for admission, if any, on March 15. The entire admission process will conclude on March 31.

Criterion for nursery admission

The DoE has asked the schools to notify their number of seats and the admission criteria by Tuesday. The DoE has directed that the number of seats at the entry levels shall not be less than the highest number of seats in entry-level classes during the last three years-- 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

"Schools shall develop and adopt criteria for admission which shall be fair, reasonable, well defined, equitable, non-discriminatory, unambiguous and transparent,’’ the DoE said.

"No school shall adopt a criterion abolished by the department including charging a capitation fees or donations. Pre-schools or montessori schools run by registered societies or Trusts as branches of recognised unaided schools will have to follow single admission process for their pre-school and main school considering them as one institution," the DoE official said.

Monitoring of admission process

A monitoring cell is being constituted in each district under the chairmanship of the deputy director concerned, who shall ensure that each private school uploads the criteria and their points on the online module and further, ensure that the school shall not adopt those criteria which were abolished by the department and upheld by the Delhi High Court.

"No deviation from the above schedule shall be permitted. Each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website. Further, each school shall ensure that application forms for admission are made available to all applicants till the last date of submission. A non-refundable amount of only Rs 25 can be charged as admission registration fee. The purchase of prospectus of the school by the parents shall be optional," a senior DoE official said.

While the DoE had given the schools autonomy to decide their own criteria for admission, and upload them on DoE’s website by December 14, it has restricted schools not to ask information such as parents’ education, profession, income, food habits, and written or oral interviews of both students and parents —abolished by the Delhi government in 2016.

Delhi nursery admission 2022-23: Important Dates

December 14: Schools to upload criteria on the website

December 15: Forms to be released on school websites, registration process begins

January 7: Last date of submission of forms

January 28: Schools will upload marks given to each candidate on their website.

February 4: Display of first list of selected candidates along with marks

February 5-12: Resolution of queries from parents under the first list

February 21- Second list of selected candidates

February 22-28- Resolution of queries from parents under the second list

March 15-Subsequent list (if any)

March 31-Admission closed

