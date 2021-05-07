Delhi police ASI helps perform 1100 cremations, postpones daughter's wedding due to COVID-19 duty

New Delhi: Amid the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, a Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Rakesh Kumar, has helped people in performing the last rites of their relatives who died due to the deadly COVID-19 virus.

For more than 20 days, this 56-year-old cop has helped people perform as many as 1100 cremations at the national capital’s Lodhi Crematorium. Since April 13, Kumar had performed last rites of more than 50 bodies and assisted in the cremation of at least 1,100 bodies at the crematorium.

Kumar, who is posted at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station, even postponed his daughter’s wedding which was scheduled to be held on May 7. Kumar said that he does not want to leave his post.

"Delhi Police ASI Rakesh 56yr old, father of 3, lives in PS Nizamuddin barrack. On duty at Lodhi Road crematorium since 13 April, has helped over 1100 last rites, himself lit pyre for over 50. Postponed daughter`s marriage due yesterday to attend to covid duties," Delhi Police wrote on its Twitter handle.

"I have helped nearly 1,100 people. I have taken both shots of vaccines and taking all precautions. I have postponed my daughter`s marriage to help people here," Kumar said.

Applauding his efforts, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava tweeted, "COVID time has thrown up some real heroes. ASI Rakesh deserves the highest degree of praise and encouragement. In fact, it is men like him who keep society going. Something that many need to learn @LtGovDelhi @HMOIndia @PMOIndia."

India is currently facing an unprecedented rise in the daily coronavirus numbers. Amid the surging casualties due to the deadly Covid-19 virus, health infrastructure has crumbled. But in this chaos, there are many warriors like Kumar who are working day and night just to defeat the virus.

