Delhi Police busts film ‘Special 26’-inspired gang; seizes luxury cars, cash, jewellery

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has recently busted a gang which cheated innocent people by posing itself as CBI officers on the lines of the popular Bollywood film 'Special 26' and committed all sorts of crime in order to live a luxurious life.

According to the Delhi Police, the gang leader used to hypnotize people before looting them and eloping with their cash and other valuables. The Delhi Police has also recovered three luxury vehicles from the gang members.

During their interrogation, the gang members revealed before the police that they had committed 36 acts of crime in the national capital before their arrest. incidents in Delhi have also been revealed due to the arrest of this gang.

On receiving a tip-off, the Maidangadi Police in South Delhi busted the gang which used to go to people's homes posing itself as CBI officers.

The gang members used to threaten people that they would be arrested by police and then hypnotized the women or children present in the house and decamped with cash and jewellery kept in their house.

The gang mostly targeted those households where both husband and wife were working. According to the Delhi Police, the leader of the gang is Lakhwinder alias Shiva, who hails from Punjab.

Lakhwinder used to carry his girlfriend and two close companions Sonu and Sunny whenever he committed any crime. The gang members revealed that they did this in order to live a comfortable life. Even before the lockdown was announced by the Centre, the gang members went to Goa where they partied hard and spent close Rs 7 lakh in casinos.

According to the Delhi Police, after committing the crime, most of them used to throng the night clubs of Gurugram. The police have recovered cash, jewellery, high-end SUVs like Fortuner, Honda Civic, from them.

Lakhwinder’s gang also targeted lonely women who were spotted walking on the road. The gang used to hypnotize them and then eloped with their money and other belongings.

The police have also recovered an ID card of a CBI officer from the accused.