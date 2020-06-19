हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Friday filed a fresh chargesheet and 11 supplementary chargesheets against 46 foreign nationals from 12 countries in connection with a religious congregation organised by Maulana Saad-led Tablighi Jamaat at the Nizamuddin Markaz in March.

Delhi Police files fresh chargesheets against 41 foreigners in Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin congregation case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Friday filed a fresh chargesheet and 11 supplementary chargesheets against 46 foreign nationals from 12 countries in connection with a religious congregation organised by Maulana Saad-led Tablighi Jamaat at the Nizamuddin Markaz in March.

The chargesheet were filed before Saket Court's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur, according to news agency ANI.

The foreign nationals had attended the Nizamuddin congregation, which had reportedly become an epicenter for the spread of coronavirus across the country.

According to the police, the foreign nationals belonging to 12 different countries are being charged for violation of visa rules, violation of government guidelines and regulations regarding the Epidemic Diseases Act, violation of the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, and violation of prohibitory orders.

So far, a total of 47 chargesheets against 915 foreign nationals have already been filed before Delhi courts, which have slated them for consideration on June 25, July 9 and 16.

Police have said that the accused foreign nationals belonging to 35 different countries and are presently staying at various places approved by Delhi High Court in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No one has been arrested in the case so far, police said. A case has also been registered against the Tablighi Jamaat chief and others over the event.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police will also file two chargesheets against suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain today related to the northeast Delhi violence in February this year. 

