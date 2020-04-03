Delhi Police head constable's daughter pens 'heart-warming' letter, thanks him for helping people during lockdown

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police head constable's daughter has written an emotional letter in which she had thanked her father and his colleagues for helping people during the ongoing lockdown over coronavirus.

DCP (West) Delhi Police took to Twitter to share the hand-written ''heart-warming'' letter penned by the girl.

It further informed that the girl whose name is Vidhi Dhaka is the daughter of its Head Constable Anil Kumar Dhaka. Vidhi is a student of Class 4.

In her letter, the girl encourages her father to help others during the 21-day lockdown to combat the deadly pandemic.

''Here is a heartwarming note written by the daughter of @delhipolice Head Constable who is a student of Class 4. She encourages her father to help others in #21DayLockdown,'' the tweet said.

This holds significance since police personnel, doctors and health workers are under a lot of stress these days and at a greater risk of contracting the deadly virus than those staying at their homes.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (April 3, 2020) appreciated the discipline shown by 130 crore Indians during lockdown to contain the deadly coronavirus pandemic, in his brief video message to the nation.

The PM boosted the morale of the countrymen by saying that "no one is alone" in the fight against coronavirus as the strength of 130 crore Indians is with each of us.

"Today, when crores of people are inside homes, then some of us may think about how they will fight this battle against COVID-19 alone. Such questions might come up in your mind? But please remember, none of us is alone. The strength of 130 crores of Indians is with each one of us," Prime Minister Modi said.

The PM said the way people in India are fighting the battle against coronavirus is an example for the world. "The way you paid gratitude to people fighting against COVID-19 on March 22, has become a model that is being emulated by other countries. So when the country is fighting such a big battle, one should keep witnessing the power of public as it gives morale, aim and energy to achieve height and makes the path more clear," he said.

‘’In this dark period, we all need to go ahead towards the light. Those who are most affected by this are the poor and marginalised. To overcome this darkness, we must all unite to spread the light," he said.

In his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, which has infected over 2,000 people in the country.

During the last "Mann Ki Baat" on COVID-19 related issue, the Prime Minister had apologised to the countrymen for taking the tough decision of complete lockdown. "My conscience says you will forgive me," he had said.