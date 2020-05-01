Delhi Police installs coronavirus COVID-19 scarecrows to spread awareness

New Delhi: In a bid to spread awareness among people, the Delhi Police has come up with an important and innovative method to spread awareness about coronavirus COVID-19.

It has installed coronavirus "scarecrows" with a message displayed on them reading -"stay home". These scarecrows have been installed at several places, including the Chandni Mahal area, amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Delhi Police has been at the forefront in the fight against the deadly coronavirus.

As the threat of deadly coronavirus looms large, Delhi Police is among those who have come up with several awareness campaigns and unique attempts to create awareness among the public about the lockdown norms and restrictions.

The scarecrows installed by the Delhi Police in some areas were also seen wearing black sunglasses and a mask.

Sharing more details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Central District), Sanjay Bhatia said, "We have put up these scarecrows to make people understand that roaming outside is dangerous. We have installed them in Chandni Mahal area."

The Chandni Mahal Police Station has been reopened after 26 personnel who were lodged there completed their quarantine period.

"In the past, some of our police officers were found COVID-19 positive. After that, the police station here was closed. Nine personnel had tested COVID-19 positive, their 26 contacts were quarantined at station premises. Police Station has been reopened now as they have completed their quarantine," he added.

The DCP further informed that the nine personnel who had tested COVID-19 positive were admitted to hospitals, two days ago three of them were discharged after recovering, they have also returned to work at the police station.

Station House Officer (SHO), Chandni Mahal, Binod Kumar who was under self-quarantine said, "We have installed these scarecrows in Chandni Mahal area to make people aware of the coronavirus threat. The scarecrow is coronavirus-lookalike with a message...We are hoping to get some positive reaction."