Coronavirus

Delhi Police launches fake news verification module amid lockdown over coronavirus pandemic

“Citizens can report any suspected fake news and upload content for its verification and clarification on the website,” Delhi Police said in a statement.

NEW DELHI: In a crackdown against fake news and rumours being circulated on social media platform amid the ongoing lockdown over coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi Police has now launched a fake news verification module on their website for reporting such unverified news items.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Police said, “To counter the spread of rumours, a fake news verification module was launched on their website www.delhipolice.nic.in.’’

The tweet from Delhi Police’s official Twitter handle was tagged to @PMOIndia, @HMOIndia and @LtGovDelhi.

The new fake news verification module was launched amid rumours on social media about the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing lockdown, which has been creating unnecessary panic among people, leading to confusion.

The tab on the Delhi Police website redirects the user to a form where they have to upload their name, ID and the copy of the fake news, which will be scrutinised and actions will be taken.

The uploaded content will be analysed by the cyber cell of Delhi Police which will examine the pattern of fake news and trace its origin. 

It may be recalled that the Delhi Police had recently launched a campaign to target fake news on twitter. 

Data from intelligence agencies suggest that more than 500 fake accounts have been created in the past few months on various social media platforms to spread fake news across the country. 

The total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 4,421 which includes 3,981 active cases, 325 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 114 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data at 8.50 am IST. Nearly 140 new cases were reported in the last 12 hours.

CoronavirusCOVID-19IndiaDelhi PolicelockdownBBC Beyond Fake News
