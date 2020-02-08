Delhi Police sub-inspector shoots another cop, commits suicide

A Delhi Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) suspected to have shot dead another PSI, has allegedly committed suicide. According to the police, PSI Dipanshu shot and killed PSI Preeti on Friday night near Rohini East Metro Station. While the police were investigating her murder they discovered Dipanshu's dead body in a car near Karnal.

Preeti was posted at Patparganj Industrial Area Police Station. She was walking towards her home from the metro station at 9.30 pm last night when she was shot and killed. Police found several bullet wounds on the body. Police have collected CCTV footage from the area and are examining it for clues.

Both, Dipanshu and Priti, had joined the Delhi Police in 2018 and were batchmates. Police are now ascertaining the motive behind the murders. A case has been registered and further investigations are being conducted.