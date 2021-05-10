Delhi preparing for third COVID-19 wave, needs more vaccines: Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that his government is preparing for the third wave of the deadly coronavirus and said that he has requested more vaccines from the Centre.

“We're increasing oxygen beds... We must prepare for the third wave. In this wave, Delhi recorded maximum 28,000 cases in a day. The scale at which we're creating infrastructure, we'll be able to deal even if 30,000 daily cases are reported in the next wave,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said while talking to reporters.

Raising the issue of vaccine shortage, the AAP chief said, “We're left with vaccine stock for 3-4 days. We have placed orders with companies but I think the Central govt is allocating the vaccines because we get a letter from the Central govt about the stock that we would get in a month. We request the Centre to give us more vaccines.”

Earlier today, Kejriwal along with Health Minister Satyendar Jain inspected a COVID care centre near GTB hospital. Delhi on Monday reported 319 more COVID-19 fatalities and 12,651 new infections, the lowest in four weeks, with a positivity rate of 19.10 per cent, the Health Department said.

The dip in new cases, the lowest since April 12, can also be ascribed to a smaller number of tests (66,234) conducted on Sunday. At 19.10 per cent, the positivity rate is the lowest since April 16, when it stood at 19.7 per cent, according to government data. The positivity rate has remained above the 20 per cent mark since April 17.

Delhi Health Bulletin - 10th May 2021 #DelhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/NP8rKXh2E3 — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) May 10, 2021

It was 21.67 per cent on Sunday, 23.34 per cent on Saturday, 24.92 per cent on Friday, 24.29 per cent on Thursday, 26.37 per cent on Wednesday, 26.73 per cent on Tuesday, 29.56 per cent on last Monday, 28.33 per cent on last Sunday and 31.6 per cent on last Saturday.

On April 22, a positivity rate of 36.2 per cent, the highest so far, was recorded. Delhi had reported 13,336 cases on Sunday, 17,364 on Saturday, 19,832 on Friday, 19,133 on Thursday, 20,960 on Wednesday, 19,953 on Tuesday, 18,043 on last Monday, 20,394 cases on last Sunday and 25,219 on last Saturday.

The city had witnessed 273 deaths on Sunday, 332 deaths on Saturday, 341 on Friday, 335 on Thursday, 311 on Wednesday, 338 on Tuesday, 448 on last Monday, the highest so far, 407 on last Sunday, 412 on last Saturday, and 375 on last Friday.

The national capital conducted 66,234 tests, including 57,265 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests on Sunday. Over 13,300 people recovered from the infection during the period, the health bulletin said. There are 85,258 active cases in the city and 52,451 of them are in home isolation, it said.

The number of cumulative cases stands at 13,36,218 and the death toll at 19,663. Over 12.31 lakh people have either recovered, migrated out or have been discharged, according to a health bulletin. Of the 22,667 hospital beds for coronavirus patients in the city, 3,229 are vacant, it said.

Live TV