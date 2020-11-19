Delhi records 'poor' air quality, may turn worse as mercury dips

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category on Thursday morning with an Air Quality Index of 272 at 9 am.

The stubble burning continues to affect city's pollution due to a change in the wind direction and the pollution level is likely to deteriorate further amid a dip in the minimum temperature.

The AQI at Anand Vihar was at 305 in 'very poor' category, while at IGI Airport (T3) the AQI was 226 in 'poor' category, in Lodhi Road 181 at 'moderate' category and at RK Puram 287 in 'poor' category, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Read: Delhi AQI improves to 'moderate' category as gusty winds, rains flush out key pollutants

The PM 2.5 pollutant was recorded at 166 in 'moderate' category, however, the level of PM 2.5 has increased as compared to yesterday, which was 132 on Wednesday.

Live TV

In Pusa the PM 2.5 was 166, in Lodhi road the PM 2.5 was 142, in Delhi University the PM 2.5 was 159, at IGI Airport the PM 2.5 was 183, at IIT Delhi the PM 2.5 was 162.

In the national capital region of Noida the PM 2.5 was 186 while in Gurgaon the PM 2.5 was 264 in 'poor' category.

The central government's Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi also said Delhi-NCR's air quality is likely to remain in the 'moderate' and the lower end of the 'poor' category on Thursday and Friday.

However, SAFAR said it may deteriorate to the lower end of the 'very poor' category on Friday and Saturday, as the conductive meteorological environment created after rainfall is slowly retreating, PTI reported.

The minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday the lowest this season so far -- and the maximum wind speed was predicted to be 10 kmph, according to IMD.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".