Delhi reports 131 new COVID cases, 16 deaths in 24 hours, positivity rate down to 0.22%

NEW DELHI: Continuing the downward trend, Delhi on Monday reported 131 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate down to just 0.22 per cent. The national capital recorded 355 recoveries and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total active cases in Delhi have come down to 3,226, the Delhi Health Department said in its regular COVID bulletin.

Delhi had recorded 128 cases on February 22. The 16 latest deaths are the lowest since April 5, when 15 people had succumbed to the disease. With the positivity rate remaining below 1 per cent for two weeks, the Delhi government had on Sunday announced the partial lifting of curbs on restaurants and weekly markets from June 14.

Delhi had on Sunday reported 255 cases – less than 300 cases for the third straight day - and a positivity rate of 0.35 per cent. However, on Saturday, Delhi witnessed a slight increase in daily COVID-19 cases as only 213 fresh infection cases were registered on that day.

According to the Delhi government`s health bulletin, 23 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the toll to 24,823. The case fatality rate stood at 1.73 per cent.

As many as 376 people recovered in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to over 14 lakh. The recovery rate in the city stood at 98.02 per cent. The cumulative caseload of the national capital had reached 14,31,139 including 3,466 active cases.

Over 60 lakh people have been inoculated in the capital city so far. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that all activities will be allowed in the national capital after 5 am on Monday except for some activities that will be prohibited and some activities that will be done in a restricted manner.

All shops can be opened simultaneously in all markets and malls but the markets will remain open from 10 am to 8 pm. Restaurants will be allowed to open at 50 per cent seating capacity. Delhi Metro and buses can run with 50 per cent capacity, the Delhi government said in its order.

In autos, e-rickshaws or taxis, not more than two passengers will be allowed to ensure social distancing. Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed. Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious festival gatherings will be prohibited. Swimming pools, stadiums, sports complexes, cinema theatres, multiplexes will continue to remain shut.

Weddings will be not allowed in public places like banquet halls or hotels. It will be allowed only at court or homes with not more than 20 people. Only 20 people will be allowed at funerals.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital from April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. The lockdown was extended a few times since then.

After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases for several days, the Chief Minister had announced the unlocking process from May 31 in a phased manner. On April 20, Delhi registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. On April 26, the city registered the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent.

