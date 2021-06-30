Delhi sizzles at 42 degree Celsius, IMD predicts rain in next 48 hours

New Delhi: As Delhi has been witnessing severe heatwave, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said the conditions for monsoons are not favourable adding that the temperature will stay above 42 degrees Celsius.

Senior IMD official Kuldeep Srivastava said the heatwave in the national capital is likely to continue though it is likely to experience light rainfall on July 2 and 3.

"Today`s temperature in Delhi is likely to stay above 42 degrees Celsius. The heatwave is likely to continue. Light rain is predicted on July 2 and 3 and the temperature might drop. Conditions for monsoons are not favorable and are delayed," he told ANI.

On Tuesday, the mercury rose to 43 degrees Celsius, which was the highest this year, the weather agency classified it as the first day of a heatwave this season.

This is the first heatwave in Delhi this summer season, according to the India Meteorological Department.

For the plains, a "heatwave" is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius, and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon has reached Barmer in west Rajasthan, one of its last outposts, two weeks before its normal schedule but is yet to arrive in the north Indian plains including Delhi.

The meteorological office had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15, which would have been 12 days early. However, westerly winds have been blocking its advance into Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, PTI reported.

