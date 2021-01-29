Delhi Traffic update: Ghazipur, Singhu borders closed, check alternate routes here

New Delhi: In the after math of violence at Red Fort on Republic Day by protesting farmers, the borders and highways leading in and out of the national capital has been closed for traffic.

Taking to Twitter, they wrote: "Gazipur border closed for traffic. Traffic has been diverted from NH-24, NH-9, road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, paper market, Telco T point, EDM, Akshardham and Nizammudin Khatta. Traffic is very heavy in the area and Vikas marg, please take alternate route."

The Police suggested taking alternate routes via Ring Road or via Akshardham towards Laxmi Nagar or via Akshardham setu loop towards Noida to reach their destination.

The tweet read:

Traffic Alert

The Delhi Traffic police informed, NH-24 and Ghazipur border has been closed for traffic, Singhu, Auchandi, Mangesh, Saboli, Piau Maniyari borders too remain closed for commuters. Traffic is slow near Akshardham temple, Nizamuddin and near EDM in Anand Vihar. While, Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders are opened.

Traffic has been diverted from NH-44 near DSIDC Narela. It has also advised the commuters to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH-44 today.

Meanwhile, the sit-in protest at Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) continues against the Centre's three farm laws. "We will not vacate the site," Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said at the Ghazipur border on Thursday.

