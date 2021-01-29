हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Delhi Traffic Police

Delhi Traffic update: Ghazipur, Singhu borders closed, check alternate routes here

After the violence at Red Fort on Republic Day by farmers, the borders and highways leading in and out of the national capital has been closed for traffic. The Police suggested taking alternate routes to reach their destination. Check the latest traffic update as shared by Delhi Traffic Police.

Delhi Traffic update: Ghazipur, Singhu borders closed, check alternate routes here
File photo

New Delhi: In the after math of violence at Red Fort on Republic Day by protesting farmers, the borders and highways leading in and out of the national capital has been closed for traffic.

Taking to Twitter, they wrote: "Gazipur border closed for traffic. Traffic has been diverted from NH-24, NH-9, road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, paper market, Telco T point, EDM, Akshardham and Nizammudin Khatta. Traffic is very heavy in the area and Vikas marg, please take alternate route."

The Police suggested taking alternate routes via Ring Road or via Akshardham towards Laxmi Nagar or via Akshardham setu loop towards Noida to reach their destination.

The tweet read:

The Delhi Traffic police informed, NH-24 and Ghazipur border has been closed for traffic, Singhu, Auchandi, Mangesh, Saboli, Piau Maniyari borders too remain closed for commuters. Traffic is slow near Akshardham temple, Nizamuddin and near EDM in Anand Vihar. While, Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders are opened. 

Traffic has been diverted from NH-44 near DSIDC Narela. It has also advised the commuters to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH-44 today.

Meanwhile, the sit-in protest at Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) continues against the Centre's three farm laws. "We will not vacate the site," Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said at the Ghazipur border on Thursday.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi Traffic PoliceFarmers protestDelhi Farmers Violencetractor paradefarm laws
Next
Story

Anna Hazare to begin indefinite fast over farmers’ issues from January 30
  • 1,07,20,048Confirmed
  • 1,54,010Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M14S

Farmers Protest: What is the current situation on Delhi's borders?