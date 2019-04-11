close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi: Two arrested for flashing weapons on social media

Police also claimed to have recovered three firearms, two live cartridge and one used cartridge from their possession. 

Delhi: Two arrested for flashing weapons on social media
Representational image

New Delhi: Two men, one of whom was inspired by Shahrukh Khan starrer 'Baadshah', were arrested for allegedly flashing weapons on social media in order to impress their friends and create an identity among criminals, police said Wednesday. 

The accused, identified as Sahil (18) and Asif (19), were arrested from J J colony, Bharat Vihar. Police also claimed to have recovered three firearms, two live cartridge and one used cartridge from their possession. 

Following a tip-off, the accused were arrested Monday and a loaded semi-automatic country-made pistol and one used cartridge along with a mobile phone having his picture with illegal arms and a video while firing in the air was recovered from him, Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), said.

Investigations revealed that Asif had also uploaded his photo on social media along with the illegal weapon, he said. 

Sahil said he was inspired by Bollywood film 'Baadshah' and to impress his girlfriend and friends, he started carrying one semi-automatic country made pistol, the DCP added. 

He got in touch with Asif, an illegal firearms supplier, who sent him pictures of illegal firearms. When Sahil showed interest in purchasing a weapon, Asif showed him two firearms and after seeing both, Sahil purchased it, he said. 

Sahil also prepared a live video of test fire and took pictures with firearms in his mobile phone and uploaded on social media, police said.

Tags:
DelhiLok Sabha election 2019India election 2019general election 2019Delhi Police
Next
Story

Man commits suicide by jumping in front of Delhi metro train

Must Watch

PT3M6S

Deshhit: Watch 'Viral Chunavi Vachan'