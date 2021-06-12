With 213 new cases Delhi reports lowest COVID-19 infections in 3 months

New Delhi: The national capital on Saturday recorded 213 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over three months, and 28 more fatalities. While the positivity rate dipped to 0.30 per cent as per data shared by the health department.

These new fatalities pushed the death toll from COVID-19 here to 24,800. The dip in cases comes at a time when the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal has intensified preparations for Unlock-3.

According to reports, officials of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) are contemplating on further easing relaxations or exemptions in the coming days. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to address the public and announce more relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions in the national capital on Saturday.

Sources in DDMA claim that cinema halls may be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity. However, gyms and salons are expected to stay shut for time being.

Though, the decision to open weekly markets may be postponed. Increase in seating capacity/capacity of public transport is also likely to be increased.

Delhi lockdown: What remains shut in the national capital

1. Weekly Market

2. Gym

3. Restaurant

4. Cinema Hall

5. Salon

6. Spa

7. Bar

8. Educational institutions, coaching centres

9. Park and garden

10. Weddings in public places

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded 305 cases with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent, and 45 deaths, while the daily tally was 238 on Friday with 0.31 per cent positivity rate, and 24 deaths.