Delhi Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorms, Heatwave Relief

Following days of unrelenting heat, Delhi-NCR could get relief at last as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts rain and thunderstorms in the coming days. Pockets of cooler winds on Tuesday morning indicated a change in the weather trend, giving hope to residents fighting against scorching heat.

Rain And Thunderstorms Expected

The national capital is expected to see cloudy skies with rain and thunderstorms from Thursday, the IMD has said, with similar weather prevailing on Friday as well. The rains will help reduce the temperature and bring relief from the current heatwave.

Temperature Drop Recorded

IMD has reported a drop in minimum temperatures by 3–5°C and a marginal drop in maximum temperatures by around 1°C in the Delhi-NCR region over the last 24 hours. The maximum temperature is expected to fluctuate between 38°C and 40°C on Tuesday, April 29, while the minimum temperature will vary between 24°C and 26°C.

A yellow alert has been sounded for thundershowers and rain on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures Continue Above Average

As forecasted, Delhi temperatures continue to be above average. On Monday, the highest temperature recorded was 40.4°C, 1.4 degrees above average, while the lowest fell to 23.2°C, slightly below average.

Interestingly, on Sunday, the lowest temperature had reached 27.2°C — three degrees above average — the highest April low temperature in six years, breaking the earlier record of 28°C on April 25, 2019.

Air Quality Worsens

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality has deteriorated again. As per the Early Warning System for Delhi, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 247 at 5:30 AM on Tuesday, falling into the 'poor' category.

AQI classifications are as follows:

0–50: Good

51–100: Satisfactory

101–200: Moderate

201–300: Poor

301–400: Very Poor

401–500: Severe

Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, especially as air quality may fluctuate alongside weather changes.



