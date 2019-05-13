close

Delhi's air quality very poor, expected to improve: SAFAR

According to Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 339.

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category, but pollution level is expected to reduce due to thunderstorms, the central government-run SAFAR said Monday.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 339 on Wednesday which falls in the 'very poor' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research Institute (SAFAR).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. 

"Moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea is ongoing and it is leading to increased thunderstorm activity in northwest India. Thunderstorms with gusty winds can lead to sudden peaking of dust in isolated places for a brief period of time in northwest India including Delhi," SAFAR said. 

Delhi's air quality index will slowly improve but still stay in the 'very poor' category, it said. 

On Tuesday, it is predicted to improve to the 'poor' category, SAFAR said.

DelhiDelhi air qualityAir pollutionAir quality index
