DMRC starts cleaning, prepares for social distancing norms amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

The DMRC has started preparations of social distancing norms in the wake of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. It is to be noted that there has been no update on the resumption of the Delhi metro operations.

The DMRC is working out the detailed cleaning and maintenance procedures in view of the current pandemic. The exercise will be extremely exhaustive as it involves cleaning and maintenance of 264 stations, over 2,200 coaches, over 1,100 escalators and 1,000 lifts etc.

Apart from these, the protocol for social distancing etc. are being worked upon in the trains and premises said DMRC Executive Director Anuj Dayal.

"The date of the opening of the Delhi Metro has still not been finalized and will be notified to the public in due course. All the systems of the metro including the signalling, electrical, rolling stock, tracks etc. will have to be tested in detail before services are ultimately started to ensure full safety for our commuters," said Dayal.