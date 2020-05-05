Drunk man rams car into outer wall of Delhi's Qutub Minar, suffers burn injuries in blast that follows

A man, in an inebriated state, slammed his sedan car into the outer wall of the Qutub Minar in the national capital. The incident took place at 3.30 am on May 4 and it led to a fire followed by a blast of the Hyundai Verna that the man was driving.

The security guards of the Qutub Minar somehow managed to pull the driver outside the car and saved his life. He suffered serious burn injuries. He was then taken to the Safdurjung Hospital and admitted for treatment.

The man has been identified as Arun Chauhan a resident of Mahipalpur in Delhi. He is a businessman by profession.