हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Road accident

Drunk man rams car into outer wall of Delhi's Qutub Minar, suffers burn injuries in blast that follows

The guards of the Qutub Minar somehow managed to pull the driver outside the car. He suffered serious burn injuries.

Drunk man rams car into outer wall of Delhi&#039;s Qutub Minar, suffers burn injuries in blast that follows

A man, in an inebriated state, slammed his sedan car into the outer wall of the Qutub Minar in the national capital. The incident took place at 3.30 am on May 4 and it led to a fire followed by a blast of the Hyundai Verna that the man was driving.

The security guards of the Qutub Minar somehow managed to pull the driver outside the car and saved his life. He suffered serious burn injuries. He was then taken to the Safdurjung Hospital and admitted for treatment.

The man has been identified as Arun Chauhan a resident of Mahipalpur in Delhi. He is a businessman by profession.

Tags:
Road accidentDelhi road accident
Next
Story

Court seeks status report from police on case relating to January 5 violence at JNU
Corona Meter
  • 46711Confirmed
  • 13161Discharged
  • 1583Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M29S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary, May 05, 2020