Face masks compulsory in Delhi for people stepping outside their homes: CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government on Wednesday made it compulsory for people to wear face masks when stepping outside their homes to contain the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Announcing the decision after a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too."

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also stated that 20 hotspots have been identified in Delhi and they will be sealed completely. He said, "20 hotspots identified in Delhi by AAP Government including Dilshad Garden, Sadar area, Nizamuddin, Sangam Vihar to be sealed completely. Door to door supply of essential items will be continued COVID19."

The chief minister also said that all government departments have been directed to stop all expenditures except salary, adding that they will have to cut expenses drastically considering the current revenue status.

The meeting to discuss measures to contain the COVID-19 spread was attended by ministers and top officials of Delhi.

As on Wednesday 9 pm, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 576 and nine deaths, according to the Delhi Health Department.