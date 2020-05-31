हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RPI

Firing at RPI leader's house in Delhi leaves security guard injured

A security guard of a house belonging to leader of Republican Party of India (A) was shot at on Sunday (May 31). 

Firing at RPI leader&#039;s house in Delhi leaves security guard injured

New Delhi: A security guard of a house belonging to leader of Republican Party of India (A) was shot at on Sunday (May 31) morning. 

According to the police, the RPI leader Mohd Shakeel Saifi was sleeping inside when the incident took place. They believe the attack was to scare off the leader. 

The guard identified as Hari Nath was shot twice in both his legs below his knees. A total of five shots were fired.

The police are conducting an investigation into the matter. There are CCTV cameras but it is not functional.

Saifi is the party's national president of the minority panel. The RPI (A) was founded by Union Minister Ram Das Athawale with him as its president.

Tags:
RPIDelhi NewsRPI leader shootingDelhi Police
Next
Story

Unlock 1: Delhi's metros, malls prepare to open in Phase 3
  • 1,82,143Confirmed
  • 5,164Deaths

Full coverage

  • 57,22,859Confirmed
  • 3,56,259Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M30S

Big points from PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'