Firing at RPI leader's house in Delhi leaves security guard injured

New Delhi: A security guard of a house belonging to leader of Republican Party of India (A) was shot at on Sunday (May 31) morning.

According to the police, the RPI leader Mohd Shakeel Saifi was sleeping inside when the incident took place. They believe the attack was to scare off the leader.

The guard identified as Hari Nath was shot twice in both his legs below his knees. A total of five shots were fired.

The police are conducting an investigation into the matter. There are CCTV cameras but it is not functional.

Saifi is the party's national president of the minority panel. The RPI (A) was founded by Union Minister Ram Das Athawale with him as its president.