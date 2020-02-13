हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Five members of family found dead in Delhi's Bhajanpura were murdered: Sources

All five deceased were murdered with a sharp-edged weapon. Injury marks have been found on their neck and other parts of the body.

Five members of family found dead in Delhi&#039;s Bhajanpura were murdered: Sources

NEW DELHI: Five members of a family who were found dead in a house in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura locality on Wednesday were actually murdered, sources told Zee Media on Thursday. According to them, all five deceased were murdered with a sharp-edged weapon. Injury marks have been found on their neck and other parts of the body.

The Bhajanpura Police have registered a murder case in this regard and begun its investigation into the case. Importantly, no traces of loot has been found in the house, which has aroused suspicion that the victims were murdered. The autopsy will be performed on victims' bodies today and the post-mortem 

The decomposed bodies of an e-rickshaw driver, his wife and three children were found inside their house in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday morning. 

They were identified as Shambhu Chaudhary (43), Sunita (37), Shivam (17), Sachin (14) and Komal (12). The police received information at 11.16 am from neighbours, who complained of a foul smell emanating from the house.

The police broke open the door of the house and found the five decomposed bodies. A forensic team was also called to the spot to collect evidence, said Ved Prakash Surya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).

"The house was also not ransacked. We are investigating the matter and are going to file a case under section 302 (murder) as the matter is very sensitive," Surya told reporters. No note has been recovered from the spot, he added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Shambhu Chaudhary was earning his livelihood by driving an e-rickshaw in Bhajanpura. He had put as a tenant at the rented house for the past five months. He hailed from Supole district in Bihar. 

DelhiBhajanpura murderDelhi PoliceNortheast Delhi
