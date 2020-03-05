हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Parliament

Ghaziabad man arrested for trying to enter Parliament with 3 bullets

The intruder, who has been identified as Akhtar Khan, was trying to enter the Parliament premises through Gate No 8. He was carrying 3 live bullets in his pocket which were detected by the security personnel.

Ghaziabad man arrested for trying to enter Parliament with 3 bullets

NEW DELHI: A 44-year-old man was arrested by the security personnel for attempting to make an unauthorised entry into Parliament while carrying three bullets.

According to Delhi Police, the intruder, who has been identified as Akhtar Khan, was trying to enter the Parliament premises through Gate No 8. He was carrying 3 live bullets in his pocket which were detected by the security personnel.

During interrogation, the man said that he had forgotten to take them out before entering. 

He was later handed over to Delhi Police for further interrogation. 

It has emerged that Akhtar Khan (44) is the son of Shabeer Khan.

