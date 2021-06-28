Haji Meherban Qureshi, Delhi Congress secretary, joins Aam Aadmi Party in presence of Gopal Rai

New Delhi: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Haji Meherban Qureshi joined the Aam Aadmi Party. Aam Aadmi Party's State convener and cabinet minister in the Delhi government, Gopal Rai welcomed him into the 'AAP' family wearing the party's cap and patka. Haji Meherban Qureshi is also a renowned social worker of Delhi.

Impressed by the public welfare work being done by the Kejriwal government in Delhi, he decided to leave the Congress and join the Aam Aadmi Party.

Delhi's 'AAP' convenor Gopal Rai said, “the circle of our family has increased further with Haji Meherban Qureshi joining AAP. At the same time, the party has become stronger. We will all work together for the development of Delhi and the people of Delhi.”

"Haji Meherban Qureshi, a resident of Sadar Bazar, Delhi, was serving the people of Delhi by joining the Congress party for many years. He is deeply impressed by the historic work being done by the Delhi Government under the leadership of Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the development of Delhi and its people for the last six years. So he decided to leave the Congress party and join the Aam Aadmi Party," Rai said.

Haji Meherban Qureshi joined AAP on Sunday in the presence of Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi State Convenor and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai, who welcomed Haji and said that we will all work together for the development of Delhi and its people. Haji Meherban Qureshi assured to work with full dedication to fulfill the vision of AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Haji Meherban Qureshi was the secretary of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee. In addition, he is the patron of the Qureshi Graduates Association. Also, he is the Chief Patron of the Federation of Sadar Bazar Trade Association, President of Brotherhood Committee, Luv Kush Ram Leela Committee, Vice Chairman of Red Fort, Chairman of Green Market Trade Association of Sadar Bazar and National Vice President of All India Jamiatul Quresh. He is also the National General Secretary of Dalit and Muslim Ekta Mission.

Live TV